Sudanese Leader, African Union Envoy Discuss Reopening Khartoum Office
9 July 2026
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sovereign Council Chairman met with African Union envoy Mohamed Belaiche in Khartoum on July 8, 2026
July 8, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council head and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held talks on Wednesday with African Union envoy Mohamed Belaiche to discuss peace obstacles and reopening the continental bloc’s liaison office in Khartoum.
The talks, attended by Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem, took place in Khartoum two weeks after AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssef called for a rapid assessment of the country’s situation ahead of the office’s reopening.
Belaiche said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed prospects for peace and current challenges, emphasizing the importance of intensifying efforts to overcome these obstacles to achieve security and stability.
The talks were held as part of the AU Commission’s commitment to continue consultations with Sudanese leadership on political and field developments, and to finalize practical arrangements for reopening the liaison office soon, Belaiche added.
He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to continuing efforts to de-escalate the conflict, calling it an essential step toward achieving a ceasefire.
A ceasefire represents the main entry point for addressing the crisis, alongside advancing an inclusive political process that engages all parties, the envoy said.
The African Union leads conflict resolution efforts within a five-party mechanism that includes the United Nations, the European Union, IGAD, and the Arab League, facilitating meetings with Sudanese forces to launch a political process on future governance.
The mechanism’s efforts enjoy wide international support, especially after political forces reached understandings on the political process, including the formation of a joint committee, though the participation of the Islamic Movement and the “Taasis” coalition remains disputed.
The five-party mechanism is expected to facilitate another round of meetings between political forces by the end of this month.
Belaiche noted that the AU Commission prioritizes a political solution and an inclusive national dialogue, as nation-building relies on national reconciliation, acceptance of others, and peaceful coexistence.
The commission remains committed to supporting Sudan’s unity and national sovereignty while monitoring political, security, and humanitarian developments until security and development are achieved, he added.
He also revealed an upcoming high-level visit by the African Union leadership to Khartoum.
The African Union requires the formation of a civilian government to reinstate Sudan’s membership, which has been suspended since the October 25, 2021, coup.
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