US Resumes Naval Blockade on Iranian Ports
By Al Mayadeen English
US forces resumed a naval blockade on Iranian ports as Iran said oil exports remain uninterrupted.
The United States resumed its naval blockade on vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas on Tuesday, expanding economic pressure campaign on Iran amid continued hostilities.
US forces announced that the blockade had officially resumed, with more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the region for the operation.
"The American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the US military said, describing the deployment as part of its ongoing campaign in the region.
Iran: Oil exports continue despite renewed US pressure
The renewed blockade comes as Iran said its crude oil exports remain unaffected despite Washington's decision to revoke a temporary sanctions waiver.
Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said Iran had continued exporting oil without interruption by relying on sanctions-resistant mechanisms developed over years of US economic restrictions.
According to Iran's Oil Ministry, Tehran deliberately maintained those export networks throughout the temporary sanctions relief period rather than restructuring its sales around US authorization, citing Washington's history of failing to uphold its commitments.
Paknejad added that Iran also accelerated crude exports while the exemption remained in force and stressed that the country's existing export mechanisms would allow shipments to continue at previous levels despite renewed US restrictions.
Iran expands regional retaliation
The blockade follows another round of Iranian military operations targeting US-linked military infrastructure across the region.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the second wave of Operation Nasr 2, saying missiles and one-way attack drones struck the US-operated Juffair base in Bahrain.
According to the IRGC, the operation destroyed weapons support depots, a satellite communications center, and accommodation facilities used by US forces before expanding to facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet.
In a subsequent statement, the IRGC said fuel storage facilities were set ablaze while missile and drone strikes destroyed a Patriot air defense radar, the fleet's air control radar, a C-RAM radar system, and a command and monitoring center for unmanned guided boats.
The IRGC said the operations were carried out in response to continued US attacks on Iranian territory and stressed that retaliatory operations remain ongoing.
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