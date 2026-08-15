Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar
Watch this new episode of 1+1!
In our final episode of our Africa series, our journey across the African continent, looking at the history and current affairs of each African country, and its region we look at our final African country, the last of the six island nations and that is Madagascar.
To watch this program in its entirety just click on the following link: 1+1 E405 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Madagascar - YouTube
As always, our tour guide and historical guide, is Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and Black Agenda Report. Do enjoy this final episode of this epic Africa series with Abayomi.
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Donate if you can to 1+1 and our friends respectively. And join us next week and week after as we will explore with Abayomi what Africa must do to overcome its plight and celebrate Abayomi’s remarkable journalism and history work. All my best till then! Have a great weekend and good night and good luck!
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