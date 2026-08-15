Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Latino Media Collective at WPFW in Washington, D.C.: Interview on the Detroit People's Tribunal and the History of Resistance
Listen to this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the Latino Media Collective discussing the political situation in Detroit involving civil rights and immigrant struggles.
To listen to this program just click on the following URL: August 14th, 2026: Detroit vs ICE | Latino Media Collective
The program aired on Fri. Aug. 14, 2026 over WPFW Radio in Washington, DC and is hosted by Oscar Hernandez.
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