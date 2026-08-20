Afghanistan Marks Five Years of Liberation from US-NATO Occupation
Two decades of war waged by the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies resulted in the victory of the Taliban. Today the country is still suffering as a result of the war while facing growing tensions with neighboring Pakistan and the lack of humanitarian assistance.
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday August 19, 2026
Geostrategic Review
During August of 2021, just seven months into the tenure of then President Joe Biden, the United States was rushing to withdraw its last military troops and aids out of the Central Asian state of Afghanistan.
On August 26 of that same year, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive which killed 13 US military personnel and wounded 45 others.
This attack also resulted in the deaths of approximately 170 Afghan nationals waiting in line among thousands of others at the international airport in an effort to board US aircrafts leaving the country and heading to the West. These events were a clear reflection of the failure of the imperialist occupation which was solely responsible for the destabilization, deaths and destruction of the country.
Under the guise of fighting terrorism by capturing the former leader of al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, the US administration of then President George W. Bush, Jr. ordered the invasion of Afghanistan along with signing legislation such as the Patriot Act which enhanced the repressive apparatus of the state. Less than two years after the bombing and intervention in Afghanistan, another war against the people of Iraq was launched in March 2023.
If this was not enough, the US military along with its NATO allies from Canada and France then invaded the Caribbean island-nation of Haiti as well. Therefore, within two-and-one-half years, the White House had launched three wars in various geo-political regions around the world.
Fifth Anniversary Celebrations
With specific reference to the commemorations of the fifth anniversary of its liberation from the US-NATO occupation, thousands of Afghans took to the streets in parades and car caravans waving flags as a sign of victory. The leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have much to reflect upon in light of the two decades of war and the last five years of their attempts to rebuild the country devastated by military occupation and economic underdevelopment.
Among the masses of Afghan people there is relief from the US-NATO occupation yet ongoing distress from the lack of employment and food deficits persist. There have also been some security concerns as a grenade attack on August 18 was carried out against an elementary school in the capital of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi which injured dozens of students.
The school was located in an area populated by the minority Shia Hazara area in western Kabul. This neighborhood does have a history of attacks by extremist Sunni groupings against the Hazara people.
In addition to the attack on the school, over the years there have been some targeted assassinations of government officials. In late July assassins killed a high-ranking Taliban leader in the northwestern province of Badakhshan. These assassinations are rare and have not impeded the Taliban from implementing its policies.
In a report published by the China Global Television Network (CGTN) on the five-year anniversary of the departure of Pentagon troops, it emphasized:
“Inside and around Kabul's Loya Jirga Hall, the Taliban is staging a highly choreographed display of its military and political authority. The event is intended to project the image of a government firmly in command, while reinforcing the Taliban's narrative of a country that has finally broken free from foreign military intervention, corruption, narcotics and feudalism.” (https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-08-17/VHJhbnNjcmlwdDkxOTIw/index.html)
Although the current administration of President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration for the chaos which characterized the US withdrawal, it was this same Republican leader which had conducted the negotiations which led to the evacuation. Trump when running for presidential office in 2016, 2020 and 2024 claimed he was not going to enter into another war in West Asia or other geo-political regions.
However, the war in Ukraine has continued under his leadership. The US and its Israeli ally initiated two wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025 and again on February 28, 2026. The attacks by Tel Aviv and Washington since June 2025 have failed to overthrow the Iranian government and has resulted in a deepening economic crisis within the capitalist states prompted by the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of Pentagon bases and equipment in several satellite states in West Asia.
The same CGTN article noted above also quoted officials on the celebrations in Afghanistan:
“Abdul Salam Hanafi, Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister, said ‘following twenty years of relentless war, the people of Afghanistan succeeded in driving the invaders from their country, ended the imposed conflict and restored peace and stability across the nation.’”
Over the last five years nonetheless the Afghanistan government has been impacted by the diplomatic isolation fostered by the US and its NATO allies. Western states have refused to recognize the government in Kabul or make any significant contributions to its continuing humanitarian crisis resulting from the economic difficulties.
In another quote from the Afghan foreign ministry, CGTN reported:
“Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Afghan Foreign Minister, said of the international diplomatic situation that ‘the countries that have had no interaction with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should tell us what they have achieved, what benefits they have gained, and what the results of their negative policies have been regarding Afghanistan.’"
The diplomatic isolation of Afghanistan has had an impact on providing humanitarian relief to the people. Over the last four years several earthquakes have struck Afghanistan.
In 2022, a magnitude 5.96 earthquake hit Khost and Paktika provinces which killed more than 1,000 people. During the following year of 2023, another powerful earthquake at a 6.3 level in Heret province, killing an estimated 1,400 others.
On August 18, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region. The impact of the seismic event could be felt as far away as Islamabad in neighboring Pakistan. No injuries or deaths were reported in the immediate aftermath.
If there were normalized relations between Kabul and other states, adequate humanitarian assistance could be facilitated. However, the hostility towards Afghanistan remains over the defeat of the US and NATO during the two decades war.
Tensions Remain Between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of the diplomatic isolation of Afghanistan is the rising tensions between Kabul and the government in Pakistan. News report indicate that around 500 civilians have died during clashes between the two neighboring states.
Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of supporting groups which are hostile to Islamabad. Pakistan has carried out bombing operations against Afghanistan even in the capital of Kabul.
The Afghan government has welcomed offers from the People’s Republic of China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to mediate the conflict. Nonetheless, these efforts have not brought about an improvement in relations.
A report published by Afghanistan International on August 5 highlighted the diplomatic dispute between Kabul and Pakistan, saying:
“Pakistan’s UN envoy Asim Iftikhar urged member states to confront what he called the growing terrorist threat from Afghanistan, saying multiple groups had expanded their operations since the Taliban’s return. Speaking at the Security Council on Wednesday, 5 August, Iftikhar said the situation in Afghanistan was deeply concerning. He claimed that safe havens were currently available in Afghanistan to groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army, Islamic State Khorasan Province, the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and al-Qaeda. The UN Security Council meeting was held under the title ‘Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts’. Pakistan’s representative said many of these groups recruited and trained members inside Afghanistan and planned terrorist attacks in Pakistan with complete impunity. He also alleged that some of the groups received financial support from Pakistan’s eastern neighbor, referring to India.” (https://www.afintl.com/en/202608068482)
As the tensions continue, the US and its closest allies have failed to intervene diplomatically to resolve the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The US does not want any normalized diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and its neighbors.
The situation in Afghanistan and the Central Asian region as a whole will remain tense due to the role of Washington. After a twenty-year occupation which was preceded by direct US interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, these imposed destabilization efforts and genocidal war will continue to impact the area for years to come.
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