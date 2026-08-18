China Congratulates Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Re-election: Foreign Ministry
Source: Xinhua| 2026-08-18 16:57:45|Editor: huaxia
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Tuesday.
Lin said at a regular news briefing that China attaches high importance to developing relations with Zambia, and stands ready to work together with Zambia's new administration to further deepen China-Zambia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries.
Hichilema received more than 2.9 million valid votes, or over 50 percent of the total, meeting the constitutional requirement for an outright victory without a run-off, according to data released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
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