Ethiopia Calls for Stronger African Cooperation to Ensure Sustainable Cardiac Care
Addis Ababa, August 1, 2026 (ENA—Ethiopia Calls for Stronger African Cooperation to Ensure Sustainable Cardiovascular Care.
Ethiopia has called for stronger cooperation, investment and innovation to address the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases in Africa and build sustainable systems for quality cardiovascular care.
The call was made during the Joint Scientific Congress of the Ethiopian Society of Cardiac Professionals and the Pan-African Society of Cardiology (PASCAR) 2026, is underway in Addis Ababa.
In his address to the meeting, Professor Sileshi Garoma, a representative of Ministry of Health, said the meeting provides an important opportunity for Africa to establish a collective response to cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases.
He noted that cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death globally, with a significant impact on low-and middle-income countries, including African nations.
Professor Sileshi emphasized that many cardiovascular deaths can be prevented through effective public health policies, early detection and timely access to quality healthcare.
He said Ethiopia is strengthening primary healthcare, expanding non-communicable disease services, increasing the training of specialized health professionals and investing in tertiary healthcare services.
However, the representative stressed that challenges remain, including limited access to timely diagnosis, advanced cardiac interventions, surgery and long-term follow-up care.
“These challenges cannot be addressed by the government alone,” he said, underscoring the need for partnerships among governments, professional societies, academic institutions, development partners and the private sector.
Pan-African Society of Cardiology (PASCAR) President, Professor Habib Gamra, said the congress reflects a shared commitment to improving cardiovascular health across Africa and beyond.
He said cardiovascular diseases are among Africa’s major health challenges, but also present an opportunity to strengthen health systems, promote prevention, advance research and ensure equitable access to quality cardiovascular care.
“The solutions to Africa’s cardiovascular challenges will emerge not from individuals working alone, but from strong networks built on trust, science, partnership, and a shared vision,” Professor Gamra said.
Ethiopian Society of Cardiac Professionals President, Dr. Natnael Taye, said Africa is making progress in expanding specialized cardiovascular services, strengthening local training and research, adopting digital health technologies and building partnerships.
He highlighted three key priorities for sustainable cardiovascular care: improving the quality of services, expanding equitable access and strengthening Africa as a destination for high-quality cardiovascular treatment.
“Every year, many patients seek treatment abroad that can increasingly be provided within our own continent,” the President said, calling for investment in skilled professionals, centers of excellence and regional cooperation.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring that access to quality cardiovascular care is not determined by geographical location.
The three-day meeting held under the theme: “From Scarcity to Sustainability in Cardiovascular Care in Africa”, has brought together health professionals, researchers, policymakers and partners to discuss ways of improving cardiovascular care across the continent.
The meeting is expected to contribute to discussions toward the Addis Ababa Communiqué on Cardiovascular Care in Africa, aimed at strengthening prevention, access to quality services, health workforce development and research collaboration.
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