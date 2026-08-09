Germany Likely to Respond to Nord Stream Blasts with Only Formal Measures — Russian Envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik opined that Germany should assess the massive losses and seek compensation from Ukraine under international law
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik Pavel Seleznev/TASS
© Pavel Seleznev/TASS
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Germany could seek compensation from Ukraine for Nord Stream blast losses but will likely limit itself to formal measures as a key sponsor of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.
"Germany should assess the massive losses and seek compensation from Ukraine under international law," he said.
Miroshnik recalled that Germany, after the United States, is the largest financial supporter of the conflict in Ukraine and has allocated tens of billions of euros to support the Kiev regime. "Germany will most likely show leniency toward such actions and impose only formal measures, if any, because the events are too high-profile," the diplomat added.
"German companies were directly involved, while Germany’s economy, several EU countries and other consortium members suffered losses after investing funds, expecting profits and relying on energy supplies," he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment