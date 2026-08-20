Ghalibaf Urges Iraq to Preserve its Sources of Power
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urges Iraq to preserve its internal sources of power as he holds talks with senior officials in Baghdad.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held an extended meeting in Baghdad with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, according to Mehdi Rahimi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s news agency.
Rahimi said Ghalibaf conveyed to Iraqi officials Iran’s experiences in relying on domestic capabilities while facing what he described as the world’s most powerful armies. He stressed that Iraq should not abandon its sources of strength and emphasized the importance of maintaining its internal leverage.
According to Rahimi, Ghalibaf told Iraqi officials that Iran had relied on its domestic capabilities in confronting major external challenges, and highlighted the importance of Iraq drawing on its own internal resources.
“Ghalibaf confirmed that the elements of Iraq’s strength should not be abandoned and stressed the need to hold on to its internal sources of power,” Rahimi said.
Rahimi also described Iran as a “faithful adviser” to Iraq, saying this had been demonstrated during the confrontation with the ISIS terrorist organization. He added that Iraqi officials had received Ghalibaf’s proposals during his visit with openness.
Ghalibaf delegation to visit Popular Mobilization Forces HQs
Rahimi said another stop on Ghalibaf’s visit would be a visit to the headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces.
The visit comes as Ghalibaf’s delegation holds meetings with senior Iraqi officials as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.
Meanwhile, Kian Abdollahi said that the United States had included provisions benefiting Iran in a memorandum of understanding, but that these later gave way to economic sanctions and a blockade following the failure of its war.
Abdollahi’s remarks came alongside the discussion of Ghalibaf’s visit and Iran’s broader positions on regional developments and relations with Iraq.
Wednesday's meetings, remarks
Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday at the head of a parliamentary delegation, meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, and Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi.
During his meeting with al-Zaidi, Ghalibaf expressed Iran's determination to continue developing relations with Iraq in a manner serving the shared interests of both peoples, and praised the Iraqi government's efforts assisting Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen. With al-Halbousi, he stressed the need to expand economic relations between the two countries to match the strength of their political and cultural ties.
Meeting with Amedi, Ghalibaf said Iran and Iraq have recognized that the United States and its policies are a principal factor behind the region's problems, linking Washington's posture in the Gulf to its reliance on military intervention and war. He said the US had suffered military and political defeat in its latest war on Iran, adding that Washington failed to achieve any of its objectives. Amedi described the war as inhumane and a violation of international rules, saying Iraq would support Iran as part of comprehensive regional security.
Ghalibaf described relations between Iran and Iraq as deeply rooted in a shared destiny between two neighboring countries, saying "past experiences will guide us toward a bright future," and expressed hope the visit would lay the groundwork for deepening bilateral relations across sectors.
A visit set against a fraught security backdrop
Ghalibaf's visit is unfolding as Iraq's government pushes toward a September 30 deadline for armed factions operating outside the official security forces to hand over their weapons or face prosecution under the country's anti-terrorism law, a deadline Kataib Hezbollah, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has so far refused to accept.
In a statement this week, Kataib Hezbollah security official Abu Mujahid al-Assaf warned Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi against continuing "provocative raids" on the families of Resistance fighters, martyrs and the wounded, saying the group's patience was wearing thin.
He set out conditions for any government engagement on the Resistance's weapons: the complete withdrawal of American forces from Iraqi land and airspace with guarantees against their return, the withdrawal of Turkish forces occupying northern Iraq, and the dissolution of the Peshmerga, which he accused of maintaining ties to "the Zionist-American enemy."
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