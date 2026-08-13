Hormuz Under Full Iranian Control, US Claims False: Khatam al-Anbiya
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters
13 Aug 2026 17:42
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters rejected US claims of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has reaffirmed that control over the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly in Iranian hands, rejecting US attempts to present maritime traffic through the strategic waterway as having returned to normal.
The headquarters framed Washington’s claims as part of a broader effort to project control that has not materialized on the ground.
“Washington’s claims that vessels are passing normally through the Strait of Hormuz are nothing but lies and fabrications,” the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.
The statement noted that the balance governing passage through the Strait has not changed and that the Islamic Republic continues to determine the conditions under which ships may cross.
“The Strait of Hormuz remains, as before, under the full management and control of the Islamic Republic,” the headquarters stressed.
That authority, it added, extends directly to commercial navigation.
“No commercial vessel or oil tanker has been, or will be, able to pass safely through the Strait without authorization from the Armed Forces.”
Iran challenges US claims
The statements directly challenge Washington’s portrayal of the Strait as operating normally and reinforce Tehran’s argument that US military presence and public declarations have not translated into the ability to restore unrestricted navigation without Iranian approval.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran said Iranian officials view US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks through the same lens, interpreting them as an attempt to compensate politically and rhetorically for Washington’s inability to achieve its objectives.
“Iran considers Trump’s statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz to be nothing more than media hype aimed at covering up the failure of the aggression to achieve its objectives,” the correspondent said.
Tehran’s position therefore remains unchanged: normal maritime activity will not resume simply on the basis of US declarations.
“The Strait of Hormuz is completely closed, and maritime traffic cannot resume until the United States meets Iran’s conditions.”
Iran holds its ground as talks continue
Diplomatic contacts with Oman are continuing alongside Iran’s refusal to relinquish its leverage over the Strait.
“Talks between Tehran and Muscat are continuing, according to Iranian officials, and are proceeding positively, with progress achieved on several levels,” Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.
The continuation of those talks does not alter Tehran’s insistence that control over the waterway remains with Iran or that unrestricted passage depends on its conditions being met.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters broadened its criticism of Washington, describing US policy itself as a persistent source of instability in the region.
“The United States constantly seeks to foment trouble, instability, and insecurity in the region,” it said.
The headquarters also dismissed US threats as incapable of forcing Iran to retreat from its position.
“Washington’s threats, which are not backed by any real power or foundation, will produce nothing but further misery and helplessness.”
Rather than treating Washington’s military pressure as decisive, the headquarters pointed to previous confrontations as evidence that US leaders are already familiar with Iran’s ability and willingness to resist.
“Washington’s leaders and military have, in the past and up to this day, experienced firsthand the strength of the Iranian people and the courage of the nation’s sons serving in the Armed Forces.”
Khatam al-Anbiya warns against further escalation
The headquarters said the Iranian Armed Forces remain fully alert to US and Israeli activity across the region.
“The Iranian Armed Forces are monitoring all movements of the American and Zionist enemies in the region.”
It also tied Iran’s position in the Strait to the broader defense of national sovereignty and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.
“The Iranian Armed Forces will not hesitate to secure the rights of the people and safeguard national sovereignty under the leadership of Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”
“The Iranian Armed Forces will not retreat even an inch from defending the principles of the Revolution under the leadership of Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”
The message from Khatam al-Anbiya was ultimately one of deterrence: Iran will not yield control under pressure and will treat any escalation as grounds for an even stronger response.
“The Iranian Armed Forces will respond to any threat, regardless of its nature or level, with a response more powerful and severe than before.”
No comments:
Post a Comment