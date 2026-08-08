Interview: China's Zero-tariff Treatment for African Products Opens New Chapter in Economic Cooperation, Says Nigerien Expert
Source: Xinhua| 2026-08-08 10:59:00|Editor: huaxia
NIAMEY, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties goes beyond its commercial significance and demonstrates China's longstanding commitment to shared development, more inclusive economic globalization, and cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, a Nigerien expert has said.
The policy gives concrete expression to the commitments made under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to support Africa's industrialization, strengthen the continent's integration into global value chains, and create more opportunities for African businesses, Amadou Magagi, an expert at the Niger Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Xinhua.
"This measure also contributes to building a China-Africa community with a shared future, in which the prosperity of one side becomes a driving force for the development of the other," he said. "It strengthens mutual trust and opens a new chapter in China-Africa economic relations."
The policy has generated growing interest among African businesses in the Chinese market and enhanced investors' confidence in the prospects for China-Africa economic cooperation, he said.
The sectors expected to benefit the most include modern agriculture and agro-industry, processed food products, livestock industries, textiles and garments, forestry products, processed natural resources, as well as light manufacturing with high added value, said the expert.
In the medium and long term, he added, the policy is expected to help upgrade African exports and promote the development of regional value chains capable of meeting the requirements of the Chinese market.
Speaking of the expected benefits for Niger, Magagi described China's zero-tariff policy as "an exceptional strategic opportunity."
"Niger has abundant agricultural, livestock and mineral resources, as well as considerable potential in sectors such as sesame, peanuts, cowpeas, gum arabic, tiger nuts, livestock products and many other high-value-added products," he said.
Preferential access to the vast Chinese market will help increase Niger's exports, promote local processing of raw materials, and create more jobs, he added.
Amid growing trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainties and the resurgence of protectionism in some parts of the world, the policy sends a particularly strong message, reaffirming China's commitment to free trade, economic openness, multilateralism and common development, said Magagi.
Looking ahead, Magagi described the prospects for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation as "extremely promising."
In his view, the zero-tariff policy marks an important step toward a new generation of economic cooperation that places greater emphasis on productive investment, industrial transformation, infrastructure development, innovation, digital transition and capacity building.
To maximize the benefits of the policy, Magagi called for further efforts to strengthen Africa's production and industrial processing capacity, improve product quality, standardization and certification for the Chinese market, develop logistics infrastructure, ports and trade corridors, and further facilitate customs procedures and trade.
He also stressed the need for greater industrial investment and cooperation between Chinese and African enterprises, as well as deeper collaboration in areas such as skills development, innovation, digital economy and vocational training.
No comments:
Post a Comment