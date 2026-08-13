Morocco Tightens Ceuta Border Security Over Mass Crossing Calls
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Aug 2026 22:04
Morocco tightened security around the Ceuta border after detecting online calls encouraging a new mass crossing attempt on August 15.
Moroccan authorities have stepped up security near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after detecting online calls encouraging another large-scale attempt to cross the border on August 15.
The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that anonymous posts circulating on social media had falsely suggested that the crossing linking the northern Moroccan town of Fnideq with Ceuta would be opened on Friday, which is a public holiday in Spain.
Authorities said the messages appeared aimed at mobilizing people for a coordinated attempt to enter the Spanish-controlled territory irregularly.
“All the necessary measures were taken to counter all attempts at illegal passage and intercept every person seeking to participate,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Rachid El Khalfi said.
The ministry said it had identified “the circulation of publications and anonymous messages on social media inciting the organisation of collective, illegal crossing attempts” toward Ceuta.
Moroccan officials warned that those responsible for spreading or organizing the calls could face legal action. El Khalfi said several people suspected of involvement had already been summoned for questioning, according to Morocco’s state-run MAP news agency.
Authorities seek to prevent repeat of July crisis
The heightened security measures come less than a month after an unprecedented surge at the same border.
Around 72,000 people, the majority of them Moroccan nationals, entered Ceuta irregularly over several days in late July, marking the largest such movement recorded into the territory.
Most of those who crossed were later returned to Morocco. However, local authorities in Ceuta say approximately 2,000 people remain there, including nearly 1,000 unaccompanied minors.
Rabat has called on Spanish authorities to accelerate procedures for returning the minors.
The July crossings also resulted in a significant loss of life, although Moroccan and Spanish authorities have issued sharply different figures.
Moroccan authorities said 11 bodies were recovered following the crisis, while Spain reported that at least 80 people had died.
The Moroccan Association for Human Rights offered a substantially higher estimate, saying at least 141 people were killed.
Ceuta, located on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast but administered by Spain, has repeatedly been a focal point for migration toward European territory, with attempts to enter the enclave often increasing during periods of heightened political or economic pressure.
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