New Images Show Damage from Iranian Strikes on US-linked Gulf Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Fars News Agency
13 Aug 2026 21:31
New satellite imagery published by Fars News Agency shows damage from earlier Iranian strikes on US military, intelligence-linked, energy, and industrial infrastructure in the UAE and Bahrain.
Iranian media have released new satellite imagery showing extensive damage inflicted by Iranian strikes on US military and US-linked strategic infrastructure across the Gulf during the war.
The images, published by Iran’s Fars News Agency on Thursday, compare several facilities before and after Iranian attacks, including sites in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The material does not appear to document a new round of strikes. Rather, it provides new imagery of attacks carried out earlier in the war, offering a clearer picture of the damage sustained by military, intelligence-linked, and industrial facilities across the region.
Among the locations highlighted is Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, where an Iranian strike destroyed a US TPS-57 long-range surveillance radar.
The imagery shows a large radar structure before the attack and substantial destruction around the installation afterward. Fars described the radar as a key component of the US military’s regional surveillance network.
Strategic and industrial sites hit
Another set of images shows damage at the Habshan gas complex in the UAE, where Iran struck a gas-compression facility.
Habshan is a major component of the UAE’s gas infrastructure. Damage at the complex following Iranian attacks had previously been acknowledged by Emirati authorities, although the full extent of the destruction was not immediately disclosed.
The newly released imagery also includes a data center in Bahrain supporting US military intelligence operations.
Satellite images presented by the Iranian outlet show significant damage at the location following the strike. Previous reporting and satellite imagery had also documented Iranian attacks affecting data-center infrastructure in Bahrain, including facilities operated by Amazon Web Services.
A fourth set of images focuses on an industrial facility in the UAE, where an Iranian attack destroyed a carbon unit used by the aluminum industry.
Emirates Global Aluminium previously confirmed that its Al Taweelah industrial complex sustained significant damage during Iranian missile and drone attacks. Subsequent reports indicated that restoring some of the damaged infrastructure could require months of repair work.
Iran highlights reach of its strikes
The publication of the new imagery comes as Tehran continues to stress the scale and precision of its military operations against US forces and infrastructure supporting Washington’s regional military presence.
Throughout the war, Iran repeatedly stated that US bases and facilities used to support attacks against the Islamic Republic would be considered legitimate military targets.
The newly released images are being presented as evidence that Tehran succeeded in reaching sensitive installations despite the extensive network of US and allied air-defense systems deployed across the Gulf.
Fars said the targeted facilities collectively as part of the United States’ regional “backbone,” arguing that the strikes extended beyond conventional military bases to infrastructure supporting Washington’s surveillance, intelligence, energy, and logistical networks.
No comments:
Post a Comment