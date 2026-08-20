Oil Prices Surge as Trump Threatens Economic War on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Aug 2026 20:13
Oil prices climb above $94 as Trump threatens Iran and countries trading with Tehran, raising concerns over supply disruptions and renewed inflationary pressure.
Oil prices surged more than 2% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump threatened to wage an "overwhelming economic war" against Iran and warned countries against continuing trade or providing any form of support to Tehran.
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, rose 2.4% to around $94 a barrel in early trading, reaching their highest level since late July.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also climbed 2.5% to $86 a barrel.
The sharp rise followed Trump’s latest threat to intensify economic pressure on Iran, raising concerns that Washington could tighten restrictions on Iranian oil exports and further disrupt energy flows.
US pressure on Iran raises supply concerns
Market concerns are increasingly focused on the potential consequences of tighter US restrictions on Iranian oil exports.
Any further restrictions could remove additional Iranian supplies from international markets, increasing pressure on an energy market already exposed to geopolitical tensions.
The latest price movement underscores the wider economic consequences of Washington’s pressure campaign against Tehran, particularly if US measures extend to countries that maintain trade and economic relations with Iran.
The prospect of restrictions affecting Iran’s oil exports has therefore added a new source of uncertainty to global energy markets, with traders assessing the potential impact on crude supplies and prices.
Energy prices add to inflationary pressure
The renewed rise in oil prices comes as higher energy costs continue to contribute to inflationary pressure in major Western economies.
Official data released Wednesday showed annual consumer-price inflation in both the United Kingdom and the eurozone reached 2.9% in July, with energy prices contributing to the increase.
A sustained rise in crude prices could place further pressure on fuel and energy costs, potentially complicating efforts to contain inflation.
The latest market reaction therefore highlights the broader economic costs that can follow Washington’s escalation against Iran, as restrictions on energy exports risk reverberating beyond the countries directly targeted by US policy.
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