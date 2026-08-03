RSF Abuses Civilians After Sending Reinforcements to West Kordofan’s El Nahud
4 August 2026
August 3, 2026 (EL NAHUD) – Activists on Monday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing widespread abuses against civilians after bringing large military reinforcements into the city of El Nahud in West Kordofan state.
The RSF took control of El Nahud, the largest city in West Kordofan, in May 2025. Shortly after gaining control, its forces committed broad violations against civilians, forcing thousands to flee.
The latest abuses follow the deployment of significant RSF reinforcements from Darfur to combat fronts in Kordofan. The move comes after tactical losses in late July, including the loss of several strategic areas in North Kordofan, such as the vital export road connecting the state to the capital, Khartoum.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Room said in a statement that the RSF militia entered El Nahud with a new task force, terrorizing and intimidating local residents.
The statement noted that RSF forces deployed across nine military posts within residential neighbourhoods, sparking fear among the civilian population.
Violations included assaulting citizens in streets and markets with whips, arresting individuals on allegations of supporting the Sudanese army, and shutting down Starlink satellite internet services, while allowing access only to RSF collaborators.
The emergency group condemned the practices as targeted violations against civilians and urged humanitarian and rights organizations to intervene urgently to protect residents and end RSF control over the city.
El Nahud, the seat of the Hamar tribal chieftaincy, is a major commercial hub in western Sudan. The region is widely known for producing large quantities of peanuts and gum arabic, and hosts one of the country’s largest livestock markets.
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