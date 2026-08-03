Sudan’s Umma Party Presents Peace Plan to Quintet Despite Internal Split
2 August 2026
Launch of the preparatory meeting of the Inter-Sudanese dialogue in Addis Ababa on July 10, - (AU photo)
August 2, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – A National Umma Party (NUP) delegation presented a vision to end the Sudan crisis to the Quintet mechanism in Addis Ababa, the party said on Sunday, defying a boycott decision by its own general secretariat.
The delegation’s attendance, led by NUP Deputy Leader Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, exposed mounting internal divisions after the party’s leadership voted on Friday to skip the talks.
The war is no longer a political struggle for power but an unprecedented national tragedy requiring a redesigned political process, the NUP said in a statement.
The NUP delegation included al-Mahdi, Central Bureau President Ali Gailoub, Presidential Council Rapporteur Abdel Halim Eissa Timan, and Political Bureau Policy Committee Chairman Imam al-Hulu.
Any political process must begin with a ceasefire, civilian protection, humanitarian aid access, and confidence-building before advancing to a broader settlement, the party said.
The NUP urged the Quintet to unify its mandate and strengthen consultations with Sudanese political groups to ensure local ownership of the peace process.
Stopping the war, restoring state institutions, and creating conditions for a sustainable transition must take precedence over political competition, the statement added.
Diplomatic sources told Sudan Tribune that Western powers objected to the Quintet’s approach after certain members tried to force contested political groups into the dialogue.
The Quintet mechanism, comprising the United Nations, African Union, European Union, IGAD, and the Arab League, is attempting to broker common ground on dialogue agendas among divided Sudanese factions.
Major civilian blocs, including the Somoud and Tasis coalitions, have refused to attend the Addis Ababa meetings over concerns regarding the mechanism’s management.
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