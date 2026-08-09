Takaichi Lacks Courage to Say Who Dropped Atomic Bomb on Japan — MFA
Takaichi did not mention that the United States had dropped the bomb on Nagasaki when she spoke at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lacked the courage to say who dropped an atomic bomb on her country 81 years ago, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Takaichi did not mention that the United States had dropped the bomb on Nagasaki when she spoke at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. "Does Japan’s current leadership believe that atomic UFOs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki had the courage to state directly that the bomb was dropped by a ‘US military aircraft,’" Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Three days earlier, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Takaichi did not name the United States directly as the country that had carried out the nuclear strike on the city during a memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of the bombing. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also did not do so in his message.
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