United Nations Prepared to Support Colombia’s Earthquake Response
Photo: EFE.
August 10, 2026 Hour: 7:25 pm
The United Nations has pledged humanitarian support to Colombia after a devastating 7.4‑magnitude earthquake, coordinating with national authorities to assess urgent needs and mobilize assistance.
The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said this Monday through his deputy spokesman that the agency is “prepared” to assist Colombia “in whatever it takes” after the earthquake that shook the country this morning. “Our thoughts are with all the people who have suffered as a result of this earthquake and we are prepared to help in whatever may be necessary”, he expressed.
Meanwhile the UN system in Colombia quickly activated its humanitarian response mechanisms, establishing direct communication with the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Resident Coordinator María José Torres Macho confirmed that UN teams are already assessing the impact in affected areas such as Cali, Pereira, Manizales, and Quibdó, where collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure have left communities in urgent need. She emphasized that the UN is prepared to reorient existing programs and logistical capacity toward emergency relief.
“We have territorial capacity to respond in those zones,” she explained, highlighting the World Food Programme’s ability to deliver supplies near the epicenter and the UN Development Programme’s use of drone technology to evaluate damage.
UN agencies, such as the World Food Programme (WFP), have shown their solidarity with the Colombia, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) or the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have also shown their support to the country.
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has also been contacted to support the evaluation of damages using advanced technologies, including drones, while the World Food Programme is ready to deploy its logistics hubs to ensure food and water reach isolated communities.
The UN’s integrated response aims not only to address immediate humanitarian needs but also to lay the groundwork for recovery and reconstruction. By leveraging existing programs and logistical networks, the organization seeks to ensure that food, water, health services, and protection reach those most affected by the disaster.}
The UN’s Humanitarian Country Team is preparing a joint meeting with government representatives to determine the next steps, including how to reorient existing supplies and programs toward the emergency.
Author: Laura V. Mor
Source: UN News
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