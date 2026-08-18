Xi Extends Condolences to Indonesian President Over Strong Earthquake
Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia2026-08-17 20:17:45
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the strong earthquake that struck Indonesia recently.
In his message, Xi said that upon learning that the strong earthquake caused serious casualties and property losses, he would like to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, deep condolences over those who lost their lives and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.
Xi expressed belief that under the leadership of the Indonesian government led by Prabowo, the Indonesian people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.
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