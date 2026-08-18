Zimbabwe Begins Formal Inquest into Ferry Capsize Disaster
Source: Xinhua| 2026-08-19 01:53:15|Editor: huaxia
HARARE, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Zimbabwean government has launched a formal inquest into the Lake Kariba ferry capsize disaster, whose death toll has now risen to 93, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.
Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare that preliminary investigations indicate that the passenger ferry, which capsized on Lake Kariba on Aug. 11, 2026, was carrying about 180 passengers and goods, thus exceeding its carrying capacity.
The vessel reportedly capsized after being struck by strong waves. Mutsvangwa said the government notes that the Meteorological Services Department had issued an early warning advising all lake users against sailing.
Mutsvangwa noted 77 passengers were rescued, 93 deceased persons were retrieved as of Aug. 18 while seven people who were confirmed by relatives to have been on the boat are still missing.
"The government has commenced formal investigations which include examining the structural remains of the vessel and probing on operational and compliance issues," Mutsvangwa said.
Speaking at the same press briefing, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe attributed the accident to human error and negligence by the boat captain, who proceeded with the journey despite early weather warnings from the Meteorological Services Department advising against sailing.
Garwe dismissed speculation that the boat was unfit to sail, confirming it held a valid fitness certificate issued by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development.
The cabinet has approved a full inquest to determine the exact circumstances that led the late captain to disregard early warnings and safety protocols.
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