12 People, Including Students, Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Bryansk Region
The regional prosecutor’s office is overseeing the protection of the rights of civilians injured in the attack and the provision of comprehensive assistance to them
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
BRYANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked Trubchevsk in Russia’s Bryansk Region, injuring 12 people, including nine students, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Max.
TASS has compiled the main information about the aftermath.
Casualties
- Ukrainian forces attacked Trubchevsk in Bryansk Region, Kovalchuk said.
- Twelve people were injured, including nine students.
- According to the governor, all those injured are receiving medical assistance and have been taken to hospital.
- Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, said on Max that students of the Trubchevsk Polytechnic College were among those injured.
- Seven of them are minors.
- Lvova-Belova said one of the injured students is in serious condition.
- The others sustained shrapnel wounds and blast-related injuries.
Reaction
- The regional prosecutor’s office is overseeing the protection of the rights of civilians injured in the attack and the provision of comprehensive assistance to them.
- All relevant agencies are coordinating their efforts to ensure prompt medical and other assistance.
- Acting Bryansk Region Prosecutor Maxim Makoveyev is personally overseeing the situation.
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