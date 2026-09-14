BRICS Leaders Call for Immediate Sudan Ceasefire, Warn of Extremism Proliferation
13 September 2026
September 13, 2026 (NEW DELHI) – Leaders of the BRICS group of nations called on Sunday for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Sudan, urging a peaceful settlement through dialogue while warning of the growing risk of the proliferation of extremism and terrorism.
The joint statement came in the “New Delhi Declaration 2026,” adopted during the bloc’s 18th summit in the Indian capital over the weekend.
“We express grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, including the worsening humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of proliferation of extremism and terrorism,” the leaders said in the declaration. “We reiterate our positions in this regard and call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”
The bloc—founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later joined by South Africa—expanded in recent years to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
The summit declaration stressed the need for sustained, urgent, and unhindered humanitarian access to civilians trapped in the fighting, and urged the international community to scale up aid to Sudan and neighbouring host nations.
The leaders also reiterated that the principle of “African solutions to African problems” should continue to serve as the foundation for peace, calling for a coordinated approach among mediation initiatives.
On the sidelines of the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that Sudan’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity remain a “red line” for Egypt.
The summit drew several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Several prominent BRICS members, including Egypt, Russia, China, and Iran, maintain close relations with the Sudanese military-led authorities.
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