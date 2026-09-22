Chinese Embassy in Lesotho Marks 77th Founding Anniversary of PRC
Source: Xinhua| 2026-09-23 01:11:15|Editor: huaxia
MASERU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Lesotho held a reception in Maseru on Monday to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).
Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho Yang Xiaokun said that over the past 77 years, China has made remarkable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, transforming itself into the world's second-largest economy.
Yang highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation, citing the launch of Phase II of the Mafeteng Solar Power Plant and the signing of a protocol on Lesotho's wool exports to China.
Noting China's zero-tariff policy for African countries with diplomatic ties, Yang said the policy would create opportunities for Lesotho.
"We hope to work together to turn this policy opportunity into concrete gains for Basotho farmers, businesses and workers, and to bring more quality Lesotho products to the Chinese market," Yang said.
For his part, Lesotho's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Richard Ramoeletsi extended congratulations to the Chinese government and people on the occasion, saying that bilateral relations have continued to grow since the resumption of diplomatic ties in January 1994.
Ramoeletsi praised China's contribution to Lesotho's economic development and improvement of people's livelihoods, highlighting cooperation in infrastructure, health, energy and agriculture.
He also welcomed the bilateral cooperation mechanism launched earlier this year, saying it would help translate high-level commitments into tangible results.
The reception was attended by nearly 300 guests, including Lesotho government officials, diplomats, and representatives of Chinese businesses and the Chinese community.
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