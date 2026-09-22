Chinese Navy Hospital Ship Concludes Medical Mission in Mauritania
Source: Xinhua| 2026-09-22 22:17:00|Editor: huaxia
NOUAKCHOTT, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Auspicious Ark left Mauritania on Tuesday after a seven-day friendly visit and medical mission.
The ship departed Nouakchott's Friendship Port at around 10:00 a.m. local time. Mauritanian military and government officials, personnel from the Chinese embassy, local residents, and representatives of the Chinese community and enterprises gathered at the port to see it off.
Since arriving on Sept. 15 as the first stop of Mission Harmony-2026, medical staff aboard the ship recorded 6,864 patient visits, performed 38 surgeries, including ophthalmic, general, and orthopedic procedures, and conducted 143 health checkups. They also delivered the first baby born during the mission.
Medical teams working ashore provided a further 682 consultations and held health education activities and professional exchanges at local hospitals and in communities.
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