Drone Strike Kills at Least 13 at Court in Sudan’s North Kordofan, Lawyers Say
8 September 2026
A view shows damage to the courthouse in Um Rawaba, North Kordofan, following an alleged strike by the RSF group, September 8, 2026.
September 8, 2026 (UM RAWABA) – At least 13 people were killed, and 22 others were injured on Tuesday in a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a courthouse in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, medical and legal monitoring groups said.
The strike hit the judicial headquarters in the city of Um Rawaba during peak hours when the area was crowded with civilians, according to both the Sudanese Doctors Network and the Emergency Lawyers.
The Sudanese Doctors Network condemned the attack, stating that the deliberate targeting of civilian objects fails to respect the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, representing a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
The medical group called for an immediate halt to attacks on cities, residential neighbourhoods, and civilian facilities. It also urged the international community to pressure RSF leadership and hold it fully accountable for what it termed the “Um Rawaba massacre.”
The Emergency Lawyers, a pro-democracy rights organisation tracking casualties and violations across the country, strongly condemned the strike, describing the targeting of judicial facilities and civilians as a grave breach of international humanitarian law.
The legal group said the attack undermines justice institutions and endangers the lives of justice-sector personnel and litigants. It demanded an immediate cessation of strikes on judicial and civilian infrastructure, along with an independent, transparent investigation to hold those responsible to account.
Drone strikes launched by the RSF have intensified across several parts of North Kordofan, including the state capital El Obeid, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and leaving scores of civilians dead in recent months.
The RSF could not be immediately reached for comment on the strike, and the paramilitary group issued no immediate statement.
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