Egypt's Escalated Nile Rhetoric to Domestic Economic Pressures, Journalist Zahid Says
Addis Ababa, September 28, 2026 (ENA) —Egypt’s escalating media and political rhetoric over the Nile is partly aimed at diverting public attention from mounting economic and livelihood pressures, journalist and writer Zahid Zidan said.
In an exclusive interview with POA, Zahid pointed to rising living costs and economic difficulties in Egypt, saying the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and Nile water issues have increasingly featured in the country’s political and media discourse.
His comments come amid continued economic challenges identified by international financial institutions.
In a September 21, 2026 assessment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Egypt had shown resilience to recent external shocks but that significant vulnerabilities remained, including high public debt and large financing needs.
The IMF has also projected inflation to rise to about 16.7 percent in the second half of 2026, citing higher energy prices, exchange rate pressures and other factors
“They want to manufacture anything, any kind of material, a dark weapon to distract the Egyptian public,” Zahid said, arguing that heightened rhetoric over the Nile is being used to shift attention from domestic challenges.
He cited what he described as claims in some Egyptian media outlets concerning the potential effects of GERD, as well as allegations that Ethiopia intends to transfer water to Israel.
According to Zahid, such narratives contribute to keeping the dam at the center of public debate.
He stressed that his criticism was directed at Egyptian media platforms and political figures whom he accused of exploiting external disputes, rather than at the Egyptian people.
He said ordinary Egyptians are primarily concerned with everyday challenges, including meeting basic needs, earning livelihoods and supporting their families.
The remarks come amid renewed exchanges between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile water development.
Ethiopia has consistently maintained that it has a sovereign right to develop its natural resources, including the Abay River, while advocating cooperation and shared development among Nile Basin countries.
In a September 22 statement responding to remarks by Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water and Energy reaffirmed the country’s right to utilize its natural resources and said transboundary rivers should promote “cooperation, shared prosperity, and regional integration.”
The completion of GERD has also strengthened calls within Ethiopia for further investment in hydropower and irrigation projects along the Abay River.
Supporters of additional development argue that the experience gained from GERD can help expand renewable electricity generation, strengthen energy security, support agricultural development and increase cross-border power connectivity.
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