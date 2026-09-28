European Commission Rejects Kiev’s Request for 220 mln Euros in Farmer Aid — Bloomberg
Agriculture and Food Policy Minister Taras Vysotsky told the news agency that the country will receive the necessary funds through a $250 mln concessional loan from the World Bank
© Asya Semichayevskaya/TASS
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The European Commission has rejected Ukraine’s request for 220 mln euros in funding to support farmers, Bloomberg reported, citing Agriculture and Food Policy Minister Taras Vysotsky.
According to the agency, Ukraine had asked the European Union to provide targeted support for its agricultural sector in addition to the financial assistance the bloc already provides. However, Vysotsky said the European Commission rejected the request for 220 mln euros to support farmers and provide them with liquidity, although the country will receive the necessary funds through a $250 mln concessional loan from the World Bank.
In August, Ukraine also requested an increase in EU quotas for duty-free imports of bioethanol and sugar for 2027 as it seeks to boost exports of products in demand in the European Union. If the request is approved, the country will seek higher quotas for other agricultural products as well, Vysotsky added.
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