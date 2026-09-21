Guterres-Lavrov Meeting Set for Thursday — UN Chief’s Representative
The Russian foreign minister will travel to New York on September 22
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. A bilateral meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week is scheduled for September 24, UN chief’s official spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.
Dujarric said that, as far as he remembered, the meeting with Mr. Lavrov was scheduled for Thursday evening.
The high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 22. Heads of state and government, foreign ministers and other senior representatives of UN member states are expected at the UN headquarters throughout the week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads the Russian delegation to the session. The Russian foreign minister will travel to New York on September 22, while his address to the General Assembly is scheduled for Saturday, September 26.
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