Iran Attacks US-linked Bases in Jordan, Hits Fighter Jets Hangars
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran reportedly targets two US-linked bases in Jordan as Washington says it struck five Iranian oil tankers.
Iran reportedly launched an attack on the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan, according to Iran's Fars News Agency, as the confrontation between Tehran and Washington expands across the region.
The report did not immediately provide details on the weapons used or the extent of damage caused by the alleged attack.
Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 14 reported direct hits on a US base in Jordan, while an Israeli media outlet claimed that more than 50 Patriot interceptor missiles were launched from the Zarqa base in Jordan.
IRGC announces strikes on Jordan
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched "decisive and painful" missile strikes against the US Al-Azraq base in Jordan, describing the attack as retaliation for US strikes on Iranian oil tankers.
In a statement, the IRGC said it carried out intensive missile strikes against the US base in response to Washington's attacks on Iranian oil tankers, adding that the operation targeted facilities used to maintain, prepare, and deploy US fighter jets.
The IRGC specifically said it targeted hangars housing F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter aircraft at the base.
The IRGC said the confrontation would continue until attacks were halted. "This confrontation will continue until the enemy's attacks are halted, and the battle will continue until then," the IRGC said.
Jordan hosts a significant US military presence, with the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base serving as an important hub for US operations in the region. The base has previously been targeted amid the broader conflict.
US says it struck five Iranian oil tankers
The reported attacks in Jordan came as the US Central Command said US forces had targeted five Iranian crude oil tankers.
According to the US military command, the strikes followed two instances in which the IRGC targeted a US warship with ballistic missiles.
The development marks a further escalation in the confrontation, with military operations extending beyond direct attacks on Iranian and US military assets to include oil tankers and facilities used by US forces across the region.
IRGC warns tanker crews near Kuwait, Bahrain
The latest developments also follow warnings issued by the IRGC Navy to crews aboard oil tankers near the ports and anchoring areas of Kuwait and Bahrain.
The IRGC Navy accused US forces of targeting several Iranian oil tankers and called on crews in the vicinity of Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports to leave their vessels immediately, warning that the ships could be targeted.
The warning followed a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island off Iran's southern coast. Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the tanker was struck by a missile launched by US forces while it was located about four miles from Kharg Island.
Tasnim later reported that the vessel had been hit by a projectile fired by US forces near the island's berthing area.
US forces subsequently targeted another tanker near Jask in southeastern Iran, according to Iranian reports. Iranian television also reported that US forces had attacked a commercial vessel in the coastal waters of Jask.
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