IRGC: Supertanker Hits Mine After Entering Prohibited Hormuz Route
ByAl Mayadeen English
Iran says the Algaya supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz after entering a prohibited passage, as Tehran maintains the waterway closure.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Monday that a supertanker struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz after it decided to travel via illegal routes.
"The supertanker Algaya, IMO number 9325336, which was attempting to cross the prohibited zone south of the Strait of Hormuz, exploded after striking naval mines," the IRGC Navy said in a statement.
The IRGC Navy added that the tanker was set ablaze after hitting the mine, noting that "efforts to contain the fire have been unsuccessful, and the entire tanker is engulfed in flames."
It added that warnings had been repeatedly issued prior to the Algaya incident regarding the use of these illegal passageways.
The IRGC Navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and continues to be under the authority of the Islamic Republic.
Iran conditions Hormuz travel
Iran has relayed to the United States that the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be closed until seven conditions approved by Tehran's top officials are met, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing an informed source.
“Until these seven conditions, which have been approved by Iran's top officials, are met, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” the source told the outlet.
The war on Iran brought shipping through the key waterway to a virtual halt, leading to negative trends in the global energy market and contributing to higher fuel prices.
The current Hormuz crisis follows the outbreak of the war of aggression on Iran on February 28, when the United States and "Israel" began attacking Iran, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes.
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