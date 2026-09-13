Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two Palestinians, Wounds 13 in Gaza City
September 13, 2026
Many Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza. (Photo: QNN)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Israeli attacks killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 18 others across Gaza as forces continued violating the ceasefire agreement.
Key Developments
An Israeli drone fired at least two missiles at a civilian vehicle in Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and wounding 13.
Five additional Palestinians were wounded in Israeli attacks west of Al-Maghazi and in Jabaliya, including a critically injured girl.
Israeli artillery, military vehicles and warships also attacked areas near Bureij and Khan Yunis.
Two Palestinians were killed and 13 others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in southern Gaza City on Sunday.
A medical source told Anadolu that the vehicle was struck in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing its two occupants and injuring Palestinians nearby.
Witnesses said the drone fired at least two missiles at the vehicle. The occupants were killed immediately, while passersby suffered injuries of varying severity.
The vehicle was described as civilian, and no information was immediately provided about the identities of those killed.
Girl Critically Injured
At least five other Palestinians were wounded in separate Israeli attacks in central and northern Gaza.
Two Palestinians, including a young girl, suffered serious injuries when Israeli forces attacked the place where they were sheltering west of Al-Maghazi refugee camp, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
The girl was described as critically injured. Three other Palestinians were wounded when Israeli aircraft bombed a group of people in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
Displacement Tents Attacked
Israeli forces also fired artillery shells toward Palestinian homes northeast of Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources.
In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas of Khan Yunis.
Israeli warships simultaneously fired toward the Khan Yunis coastline, witnesses said.
The attacks were part of continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10, 2025.
Post-Ceasefire Death Toll
Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began had killed 1,369 Palestinians and wounded another 4,627 as of Saturday, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
The violations have included airstrikes, drone attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire and the demolition of Palestinian homes and infrastructure.
Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 since October 2023, according to Gaza authorities.
Much of the besieged territory’s housing, medical, educational and civilian infrastructure has also been destroyed.
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