Nigeria Takes Over UN Peacekeeping Committee Chairmanship
Nigeria has assumed the chairmanship of the United Nations Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, known as the Committee of 34 or C-34, with Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, pledging to promote transparency, accountability and civilian protection....
By Kazeem Kasali
September 11, 2026 11:07 AM GMT+1
Nigeria has assumed the chairmanship of the United Nations Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, known as the Committee of 34 or C-34, with Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, pledging to promote transparency, accountability and civilian protection.
Ibrahim took over the leadership of the committee from Canada, commending the outgoing chairman for his contribution to the work of the body.
The Nigerian envoy said his leadership would support efforts to strengthen international peace and security, particularly in tackling terrorism and other threats to global stability.
He stressed the need for peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations to remain focused on restoring stability while protecting the rights, interests and welfare of civilians.
Ibrahim’s emergence further strengthens Nigeria’s leadership role within the United Nations, as he now chairs two key UN committees.
He is also chairman of the UN Fifth Committee, which oversees the organisation’s administrative and budgetary affairs.
The development is particularly significant given Nigeria’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping operations and its advocacy for stronger multilateral responses to international security challenges.
On assuming office, Ibrahim expressed appreciation to Canada for its stewardship of the C-34 and pledged to build on the progress recorded under the previous leadership.
He assured member states that his tenure would be guided by transparency, accountability and effective collaboration.
Ibrahim was appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
His assumption of leadership of the two committees comes within his first 100 days as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, placing him at the centre of key deliberations on peacekeeping, international security, administration and finances.
Nigeria’s chairmanship of the C-34 is expected to provide the country with another platform to shape global discussions on the future of UN peacekeeping, civilian protection, counter-terrorism and international security cooperation.
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