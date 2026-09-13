Nigeria Terrorists Plot Attacks on Osun Worship Centres, Markets
September 13, 2026 12:00 am
Osun
Ismaeel Uthman and Bola Bamigbola
The Department of State Services has alerted Muslim and Christian leaders in Osun State to an alleged plan by terrorists to attack places of worship and other public gathering centres as part of efforts to frustrate the 2027 general elections, Sunday PUNCH has gathered.
It was learnt that the DSS held separate meetings with the Muslim community and the Christian Association of Nigeria in Osogbo on Wednesday, where the religious leaders were advised to take preventive measures against possible attacks.
The development followed an intelligence report that terrorists were plotting to spread insecurity to the southern part of the country, especially the South-West, and create tension in the build-up to the presidential election.
Confirming the meeting with the DSS, the President of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, said the security report was true, adding that the religious bodies had been advised on preventive measures.
According to Olawuyi, who spoke with Sunday PUNCH on Friday, the DSS had outlined various proactive steps.
He said, “The meeting is true; it was held on Wednesday in Osogbo. We need to be careful and vigilant. These people (terrorists) have been trying to infiltrate Osun for quite some time.
“We had, some time ago, sent back some herders, numbering about 200, who flooded Osun from the Ikirun axis. There were also some individuals who came into the state on motorcycles. They didn’t understand our language and we had to send them back. The DSS is doing a very good job in terms of intelligence and alerting the people.”
Details of the DSS meeting with the Muslim leaders were also contained in an audio message sent to imams across the state by Olawuyi, which was obtained by Sunday PUNCH.
In the audio message, the OSMC president said, “The DSS came from Abuja to Osun to warn us about a plot by some politicians and terrorists to frustrate the 2027 election, and for every one of us to be careful.
“The officers said they had intelligence that the terrorists would mobilise to the southern part of the country and the South-West, especially to cause mayhem so that the election may not hold or cause apathy.
“They advised that all religious centres should be watchful. They told us not to allow anybody with a car to park close to the people or congregation during Jumat prayer or gathering. They warned us against allowing anybody to sleep in the mosque. They also told us to be careful of compromised commercial motorcycles and herders. They told us to have night guards at every mosque.”
Similarly, the Osun CAN Chairman, Pastor John Adeleke, confirmed the meeting, saying the DSS asked them to inform churches and school owners to be security-conscious.
An extract from a report of the meeting, circulated across some Christian WhatsApp groups in the state, read in part, “The DSS Osun State Command called for a meeting with the OSCAN Chairman, Rev. Dr John Adeleke, on the alertness of security in Osun State.
“They made it known, based on their intelligence and security expertise, that the attackers or the terrorists have mapped Osun State, and that between now and the period of the coming presidential election, they will attack some states. They planned to go through Kaduna, Jos and come down to Osun State.
“Their targets are places of gathering, such as churches, mosques, markets, schools, clubs or viewing centres, etc., and we are asked to put tight security in place in our churches.”
The report, titled, ‘The Report of the Meeting Held with the Department of State Security Osun State Command Today, Wednesday, 9th September, 2026’, was signed by the State Assistant Secretary, Osun CAN, Ajayi J.K.
Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the Osun CAN chairman said the DSS told the Christian leaders not to allow unknown people to park vehicles near church premises and advised against night programmes.
He added that they were told to educate CAN members on the need for them to be vigilant.
The CAN chairman also said the church leaders were advised to ask relevant questions before allowing a visitor into their premises, adding that the DSS also told them to inform school owners and other places that usually have large gatherings to be security-conscious.
“After sharing with us that the churches will need to be careful and that we should encourage our churches also to be on alert, we sent the message to all our blocs and different platforms, where our people may be informed.
“For example, they told us we should not allow a strange vehicle to park near churches because there may be explosives inside the car. They also told our leaders throughout the state that they should be careful, and any visitor that comes around should be questioned before we allow him or her into the premises of the church.
“They also said we should be careful of night programmes, so that the people will not take advantage of the darkness to perpetrate their evil plans. The message is that our people should be security-conscious. If they see anything, they should say it. They also told us to inform school owners to be security-conscious. The government is aware too. God is our divine protector, but in areas where we need to be careful, we want to be,” Adeleke added.
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