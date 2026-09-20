Number of Drones Destroyed While Approaching Moscow Reaches 338
First responders are working in areas where fragments fell, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported
© Alexander Reka/TASS, archive
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed 338 drones approaching Moscow starting from midnight Sunday Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday), according to TASS calculations based on Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s report.
In his latest report, the mayor said another 152 drones have been destroyed while approaching Moscow by the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces
"First responders are working in areas where fragments fell," he wrote on the Max messenger.
Previously, the mayor said 186 drones had been downed on the way to Moscow.
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