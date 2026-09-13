PM Abiy Calls for Stronger BRICS-Africa Partnerships, Coordinated Action Ahead of COP32
Addis Ababa, September 12, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for stronger cooperation among BRICS members and deeper engagement with Africa.
Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to build resilience, expand value creation and accelerate climate and economic transformation.
PM Abiy also thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for their leadership, saying the summit’s theme of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability reflects the interconnected challenges facing the world.
“Shocks rarely come alone,” the Premier said, stressing that resilience must be built into national governance and systems before crises emerge.
He highlighted Ethiopia’s progress in food security, noting that the country has moved from dependence on imported wheat toward self-sufficiency.
Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy said, therefore approaches the proposed BRICS grain exchange not only as a consumer but also as a producer and potential supplier.
The Prime Minister also underscored Ethiopia’s efforts to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen digital public infrastructure and develop digital identification, payment and data-exchange systems.
On artificial intelligence, PM Abiy called for a more inclusive next generation of AI that better understands Africa’s languages, communities and knowledge systems.
He said Ethiopia’s Medemer University of Artificial Intelligence reflects the country’s ambition to work with BRICS institutions to develop AI that better serves Africa, while stressing that ethical governance must be matched by research capacity, computing infrastructure, skills and strong institutions.
The Premier further highlighted the potential for BRICS cooperation to connect Africa’s natural resources with capital, technology and markets, particularly, he explained untapped potential in critical minerals, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
“Africa holds many of these resources,” he said, emphasizing the opportunity to create greater value where resources are found rather than exporting raw materials without sufficient local value addition.
He also pointed to Ethiopia’s strategic connectivity, citing Ethiopian Airlines’ global network, electricity exports to neighboring countries and Addis Ababa’s role as the headquarters of the African Union as platforms for wider economic and strategic partnerships.
In this regard, Prime Minister Abiy called for stronger consultation between BRICS and the African Union to ensure engagement with the continent is better aligned with Agenda 2063.
Turning to global finance, the Prime Minister urged faster, more transparent and predictable mechanisms for debt resolution, drawing on Ethiopia’s ongoing economic reforms and external debt restructuring.
PM Abiy also backed efforts within BRICS to facilitate cross-border payments and expand the use of local currencies where this can reduce transaction costs and promote trade.
On climate change, Premier Abiy said Ethiopia views climate action and economic transformation as mutually reinforcing priorities.
He highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative, renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and investments in resilient agriculture, cities and infrastructure.
Looking ahead to COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027, PM Abiy said Ethiopia intends to make the conference a “COP of delivery and hope,” with a strong focus on climate adaptation, practical solutions, climate finance and responsible use of emerging technologies.
He proposed establishing a BRICS coordinating track on the road to COP32 to translate shared priorities into practical areas of agreement ahead of the Addis Ababa climate summit.
Concluding his remarks, Abiy said the future requires countries to manage differences while pursuing common objectives, stressing that BRICS’ strength lies in what its members can achieve together.
“Ethiopia comes to its partnership ready to contribute,” he said, inviting BRICS members to Addis Ababa for COP32 in 2027.
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