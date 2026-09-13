PM Abiy, President Putin Hold Constructive Discussion about Strengthening Strategic Partnership
Addis Ababa, September 12, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Vladimir Putin have held constructive discussion about strengthening the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Abiy wrote on FaceBook: ''I had the opportunity to meet with President Vladimir Putin as well today for a constructive discussion on strengthening the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Russia."
The discussion reaffirmed the country's shared commitment to advancing cooperation across key areas, including defense and security, trade and investment, education, and technology, he added.
The leaders also explored opportunities to expand educational exchanges and deepen collaboration in cultural and people-to-people ties.
Furthermore, PM Abiy and President Putin discussed about strengthening cooperation on climate and development priorities, including collaboration toward COP32, while working together to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic exchanges.
No comments:
Post a Comment