Putin to Speak at Valdai Discussion Club Annual Plenary Session
The club’s flagship conference brings together 120 participants from 40 countries
MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled "Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible or Possibilities Without Limits?", which is being held in the Moscow Region from September 28 to October 1.
The club’s flagship conference brings together 120 participants from 40 countries, including Algeria, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Pakistan, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Putin has been taking part in the club’s meetings since its establishment in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod, near Lake Valdai, which gave its name to the event. Since 2014, the club’s meetings had been held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, but this year the Valdai session has been relocated to the Moscow Region as it is more convenient for most of its participants to get to Moscow.
No comments:
Post a Comment