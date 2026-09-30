Russia Views European Factories Producing Arms for Kiev as Military Targets — Diplomat
Maria Zakharova said no one should assume that military plants outside Ukrainian territory that manufacture weapons for the Kiev regime will be safe
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
© Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. European factories producing weapons for Ukraine are potential military targets for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on statements regarding Patriot production in Poland.
"Arms factories in European countries that produce weapons for Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia. No one should assume that military plants outside Ukrainian territory that manufacture weapons for the Kiev regime will be safe. Anyone who thinks so is mistaken," the diplomat said.
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