Russian Troops Liberate Three Communities in Ukraine Operation Over Past Day — Top Brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Kharkov, Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Shabelnoye in a pocket of encirclement in the Kharkov Region through decisive offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Tolstodubovo in the Sumy Region through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Yegorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev loses 1,505 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 340 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 200 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 195 troops and a Canadian-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 455 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 280 troops and four motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 35 troops and seven motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.
Russia’s Battlegroup North fighting for four communities in pocket of encirclement in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North forces are fighting for the liberation of four communities in the northeast of the Kharkov Region and tightening the ring of encirclement of Ukrainian troops in that area, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units are tightening the ring of encirclement of Ukrainian armed formations in the northeast of the Kharkov Region and expanding the outer area of control. They are fighting for the communities of Grachevka, Nesternoye, Rublenoye and Reznikovo in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they are destroying enemy formations in areas near the settlements of Nefyodovka, Nikolayevka and Khatneye in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military lost over 30 troops in the pocket of encirclement," the ministry said.
In their operations to expand the external area of control, Battlegroup North units continue battles for the liberation of the settlement of Prikolotnoye in the Kharkov Region, it said.
In addition, over the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dergachi and Zarozhnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry reported.
In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units struck formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Turya, Rovnoye, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vakalovshchina and Khoten in the Sumy Region, it said.
Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 25 motor vehicles in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grushevka, Berezovka, Osinovo and Izyumskoye in the Kharkov Region, Volchy Yar, Prishib and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an Anklav electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Canadian-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and two marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Semyonovka, Nikolayevka, Vasilevskaya Pustosh and Vysokoivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Chuguyevo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Belozerskoye, Staroraiskoye, Lidino and Roganskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
In Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, assault groups of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continued offensive operations in the town’s northeastern, central and southern parts. During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units liberated 164 buildings and destroyed as many as 35 Ukrainian troops in Dobropolye, the ministry reported.
Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Chaplino, Malinovka, Demurino and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel and four motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 35 Ukrainian troops in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Preobrazhenka and Yulyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
"As many as 35 Ukrainian military personnel and seven motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian ammo, radio-electronic equipment depots in past day
Russian forces struck ammunition and radio-electronic equipment depots of the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition and radio-electronic equipment depots, sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses intercept 768 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs in past day
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 768 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 768 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 248,344 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,079 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,783 multiple rocket launchers, 36,594 field artillery guns and mortars and 73,244 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
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