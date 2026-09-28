Sudan Army Downs Drone in North Kordofan, Resumes Air Strikes on Nyala
Drone downed in North Darfur on Sept 27, 2026
September 27, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army said on Sunday it had shot down a long-range drone operated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in North Kordofan, while warplanes carried out air strikes on at least three sites in the South Darfur capital of Nyala.
Over the past 10 days, military air defences have intercepted approximately eight Chinese-made FH-95 drones across several regions, according to military sources.
Four of the aircraft were brought down in North Kordofan’s al-Kukiti and Tinna districts, three in Blue Nile region, and one on Saturday near Kalamendo, southeast of the North Darfur capital of el-Fasher, the sources said.
In an official statement, an army spokesperson said air defences intercepted a hostile FH-95 drone on Sunday morning west of Tinna. The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The reported downings point to upgraded air defence capabilities to counter long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, which had repeatedly stalled army ground operations across front lines in Kordofan.
Over the past two weeks, a major army offensive pushed RSF fighters out of multiple areas in North Kordofan, including the strategic hub of Sodari, which links Kordofan and Darfur. The paramilitary force withdrew westward toward al-Mazroub, Hamrat al-Sheikh, and Um Badr along the Darfur boundary.
Separately, local residents and witnesses in Nyala said military aircraft resumed strikes on the city on Sunday afternoon, ending a prolonged pause in jet activity across Darfur.
Warplanes dropped munitions across central, southern, and northern districts of Nyala, triggering heavy explosions and sending columns of smoke over the city, the sources said. Casualties could not be immediately determined.
The army had largely halted crewed air operations over Darfur in February 2025 after the RSF deployed air defence systems that brought down at least three military jets.
Following those losses, the military turned to long-range drones to strike deep into RSF-held territory, repeatedly targeting Nyala’s airport.
The RSF repaired the facility to handle logistics and supply flights. Sudan’s military government and international monitors have accused the United Arab Emirates of using supply hubs in Chad, eastern Libya, and Ethiopia to fly equipment to the RSF through Nyala. The UAE has repeatedly denied providing military backing to the paramilitary group.
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