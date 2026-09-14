Sudan Army Will Push for Burhan to Stay in Power, Senior General Says
13 September 2026
Lieutenant General Yasir al-Atta
September 13, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s armed forces will push for Sovereign Council head and military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to remain head of state for several electoral cycles, a senior general said on Sunday, citing the need to prevent state collapse.
Lieutenant General Yasir al-Atta, a member of the ruling Sovereign Council and assistant commander-in-chief, told Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk that the military would insist on Burhan leading the country while political parties are rebuilt.
“We fear for our country’s collapse, and we fear for the entity of the state,” Atta said. “We will compel Burhan to stay in power as head of state for several terms until we are able to strengthen and support our political parties to become national parties.”
Burhan has chaired Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council since August 2019, following a power-sharing accord between the military and civilian groups after the overthrow of longtime ruler Omer al-Bashir.
Since the war erupted between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, Burhan has continued to lead the council, setting up an administrative base in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.
Atta said the military command is considering several plans for the post-war phase.
One proposal involves the army chief serving as head of state during the first post-war election cycle while winning parties run the cabinet. The commander would then retire from military service to contest subsequent elections as a civilian.
Atta added that his personal view was that the army chief, regardless of who holds the post, should serve as head of state while parliamentary elections determine a civilian government with full executive powers.
He rejected suggestions that the military opposes democracy, arguing that democracy is defined by elections and pointing out that the administration in Port Sudan currently includes a civilian prime minister.
“When I reach retirement age, I will be a civilian, so will the law prevent me from holding any governance position?” Atta said.
Atta criticized calls for a transition to an immediate civilian-led administration, saying the military does not wish to run day-to-day governance, but views the armed forces chief serving as head of state as necessary for the next three to four electoral cycles.
His comments follow recent calls from some political figures for Burhan to run for president, as independent figures launch a “Sudanese-Sudanese” dialogue initiative to discuss the country’s political future.
Burhan has publicly dismissed proposals that he run for office, saying the military’s sole focus remains driving the RSF out of occupied territories and ending the war.
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