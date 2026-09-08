Sudan Lobbies African Envoys to Block UN Fact-finding Mission Renewal
8 September 2026
Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Chair of the African Union Panel on Sudan
September 8, 2026 (GENEVA) – Sudan’s government intensified diplomatic efforts on Tuesday to block the renewal of a United Nations fact-finding mission investigating war crimes, warning the U.N. Human Rights Council against what it described as political interference.
Sudan’s permanent representative in Geneva, Hassan Hamid Hassan, lobbied African ambassadors to reject an upcoming British-drafted resolution that would extend the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan.
The diplomatic push follows an appeal made late last month to the 29-member Like-Minded Group, led by China, as Khartoum seeks allies to derail the Western-backed initiative during the council’s 63rd session.
The U.N. established the fact-finding mission in October 2023 to document atrocities and preserve evidence of violations committed during the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan has consistently refused to cooperate with the investigators or permit them to enter the country.
Hassan told African envoys that resolutions imposed without the host state’s consent lack legitimacy and fail to yield practical results, arguing that international efforts should instead support domestic judicial processes.
He also accused international rights organizations of deviating from the council’s mandate by lobbying to expand the long-standing Darfur weapons embargo to cover all of Sudan.
Sudanese authorities argue that existing cooperation with other international bodies, including the U.N. human rights office and the U.N. Security Council Panel of Experts, renders the independent fact-finding mission unnecessary.
During the same session, Sudan’s Public Prosecutor Intisar Ahmed Abdel-Aal presented a supplementary briefing accusing the RSF of carrying out systematic drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.
Abdel-Aal said state investigators had gathered physical evidence, serial records, and end-user certificates showing the drones used in the attacks were supplied by the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE has repeatedly denied supplying weapons or logistical support to the RSF.
Sudanese anti-war and civilian groups pushed back against Khartoum’s diplomatic campaign, meeting with the U.N. fact-finding panel in Geneva to press for greater international oversight.
Khaled Youssef Omer, a prominent leader in the civilian Somoud coalition, backed the renewal of the mission’s mandate to ensure ongoing documentation of abuses and urged an immediate halt to all foreign weapons deliveries to both warring sides.
Omer also called for an expanded nationwide arms embargo and urged an independent international technical investigation into allegations concerning chemical weapons use and the diversion of humanitarian relief.
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