Sudanese Doctors Say RSF Looted and Wrecked Hospital in Recaptured Town
27 September 2026
RSF elements in front of North Kordofan's Sodari hospital, file photo
September 26, 2026 (SODARI, Sudan) – Sudanese medics on Saturday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of destroying and looting the main hospital in the North Kordofan town of Sodari, cutting off healthcare access for over 50,000 families.
The Sudanese army and allied groups retook the strategically located North Kordofan town on Friday after heavy fighting with the RSF, which had held the area since the early months of the conflict that began in April 2023.
Pro-army media platforms published video footage showing widespread destruction, ransacked wards, and stripped medical infrastructure across the rural hospital and nearby public facilities.
“Sodari Rural Hospital, which served more than 50,000 families before the war, was attacked and systematically looted of its infrastructure and medical equipment by the RSF,” the Sudanese Doctors Network said in a statement.
The group said the facility was left in ruins, depriving civilians of basic medical care amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.
An RSF spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sudan’s healthcare sector has largely collapsed after more than three years of civil war, with international aid agencies reporting that the majority of medical facilities in conflict-affected regions are either out of service or severely damaged.
The medics’ group urged international agencies to pressure the RSF to halt attacks on healthcare infrastructure and demanded accountability for violations of international humanitarian law.
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