Targeted Kiev Communications Center, Energy Sites: What is Known About Overnight Strike
Kiev is facing water and power shortages after a series of explosions
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian facilities overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
As a result, a communications center in Kiev, energy facilities supporting military production in the Kiev region, as well as infrastructure at the port of Izmail were hit.
TASS has compiled the main information about the aftermath of the strikes.
Defense Ministry statement
- The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike on Ukraine overnight with ground-based precision-guided weapons and long-range strike drones, the ministry said.
- According to its statement, as a result, a communications center in Kiev, Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kiev region that support military production, and infrastructure at the port of Izmail were hit.
- In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry posted a video of Russian servicemen using FAB-1500 air bombs with a unified glide/adjustment module to destroy a drone command post and a Ukrainian military deployment site in the Kharkov Region.
Targets
- The Defense Ministry later specified that as a result of the strike on Kiev, a De Novo data center, a major Internet traffic hub for data processing, storing, and transmitting data for the Ukrainian army, was hit.
- The Russian Armed Forces also struck the Kievskaya power substation in the Nalivaykovka settlement in the Kiev region, which ensured power transmission and distribution to regional defense industry facilities.
- In addition, Russian servicemen hit the Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Vyshgorod in the Kiev Region, which powered defense industry sites in the northern part of the region.
- The Russian military also struck the Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant in the Kiev region, which supplied electricity to Ukrainian defense facilities in the southern part of the region.
- The Russian Armed Forces hit an energy storage battery park in the Gorenichi settlement in the Kiev region, which was used to store electricity to ensure the uninterrupted operation of regional military facilities.
- What’s more, Russian servicemen struck an industrial site in the port of Izmail in the Odessa Region that was used to receive, store, and transport military cargo and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces.
- At the same time, the Russian military also hit a Ukrainian cargo ship in the northwestern Black Sea that was transporting military goods and dual-use equipment to the Odessa Region for the Ukrainian army.
Situation in Ukraine
- According to Ukrainian media, explosions occurred overnight and early in the morning in Kiev, Lutsk, Rovno, and Cherkassy.
- Kiev is facing water and power shortages after a series of explosions, the UNIAN news agency reported.
- According to its information, smoke from fires is shrouding the Ukrainian capital.
- Kiev is shrouded in thick smoke, and the Ukrainian State Emergency Service has called on residents to keep their windows closed and on car owners to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance.
- The Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant and the Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant caught fire, the Strana news outlet reported.
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