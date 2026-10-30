Algeria Approves Troop Deployment to Niger: What is Their Mission?
By Clara Nabaa & Jeremiah Fisayo-Bambi
26 October 2026 - 14:09 GMT+1
This rare move comes amid strengthened security ties between Algeria and Niamey following the thwarting of an attempted coup in Niger in August.
Algeria has approved sending troops to neighbouring Niger to "protect energy installations", in particular oil projects operated by the state-owned company Sonatrach, marking what will be the country's first foreign deployment of military forces since the 1970s.
The rare measure comes as both countries strengthen security ties months after a thwarted mutiny in Niger, which has seen Algeria gift four military helicopters to Niamey.
The move was approved in a closed extraordinary session of the parliament on Sunday, where 148 of the 174 lawmakers were present in the upper house and voted in favour of the deployment.
The parliament's lower house said it also voted "by an absolute majority" to deploy the military unit in Niger, though it did not provide numbers.
Article 91 of the Algerian constitution stipulates that any deployment of troops abroad must be endorsed by two-thirds of the members of each chamber.
The overseas deployment will be a first since Algiers sent troops to support Egypt during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
So far, the authorities have not announced the size of the force to be sent or the start date of its mission, while stressing that the deployment will be limited and focused on protecting Algerian investments.
Growing military cooperation
Sunday's vote followed a visit last Wednesday by Niger's Defence Minister Salifou Modi to Algeria, where he met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the country's army chief Saïd Chengriha.
According to Algerian reports, a military cooperation protocol was signed by the two sides during the visit.
Tebboune had paved the way for this step on 3 October, declaring in a televised address that his country was ready to defend Niger. He said, "We will protect Niger whatever it takes," accusing unnamed states of plotting against it.
After providing the helicopters in August, Algeria dispatched four Su-30 fighter jets accompanied by an in-flight refuelling aircraft, to support Nigerien authorities when a coup attempt was foiled in the same month.
Oil and gas projects
Economic interests are a central driver of Algeria’s move, particularly as Sonatrach expands its investments in Niger through its international subsidiary SIPEX, which manages projects in the Kafra oil field in the north of the country, around 85 kilometres from the Algerian border.
The company began drilling one of its wells in the area on 13 August, as part of a project whose oil resources are estimated, according to figures reported by Anadolu Agency, to exceed 2.5 billion barrels, making it one of Sonatrach’s key investments outside Algeria.
Algeria’s interests go beyond the direct oil sector, as Niger forms a strategic corridor for the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, which will stretch for more than 4,000 kilometres to carry Nigerian gas to Europe via Niger and Algeria.
Algeria started work in June on the section of the pipeline that crosses its territory and inaugurated a 40-megawatt power plant to supply Niamey and surrounding areas with electricity.
Tebboune has linked the military moves to economic interests, referring to agreements signed with Niger in the oil and mining sectors and other fields, and warning of actors seeking to undermine these projects.
A historic shift in Algerian policy
Observers argue that the military support goes beyond protecting oil installations and reflects a broader shift in Algeria’s approach to regional crises, after decades in which the country relied on diplomacy and dialogue and remained wary of military action beyond its borders.
Relations between Algeria and Niger had been strained for months following Algeria's downing last year of a drone from Mali. The incident triggered a diplomatic row, with Niger joining fellow junta-led allies Mali and Burkina Faso in recalling its ambassador from Algiers.
The neighbours, who share a 960-kilometre desert border, have, however, in recent months committed to enhanced economic and security cooperation that includes combatting jihadist violence, cross-border crime and trafficking.
Since July 2023, Niger has been ruled by a military junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, who deposed elected president Mohamed Bazoum, held in custody ever since, while the country continues to grapple with security turmoil and ongoing armed attacks.
Additional sources • AFP
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