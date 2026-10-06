AU Chairperson Ndayishimiye Congratulates PM Abiy Ahmed
Addis Ababa, October 5, 2026 (ENA)—Current African Union Chairperson and President of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye, has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his election for a new term.
The message follows the appointment of Dr. Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister by the seventh House of Peoples’ Representatives during its first regular session of the first working year of the seventh parliamentary term held today.
In his congratulatory message, AU Chairperson Ndayishimiye said: “Congratulations on your re-election, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.”
He wished Prime Minister Abiy success in his new term of office, expressing hope that the growth, unity and prosperity of the Ethiopian people will endure as the country works toward achieving its strategic national goals.
The AU Chairperson also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the government and people of Ethiopia to advance sustainable peace, regional stability, stronger cooperation and shared economic development across the African continent.
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