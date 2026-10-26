China, Djibouti Oppose Diplomatic Recognition of Somaliland
By Al Mayadeen English
China and Djibouti reject the diplomatic recognition of Somaliland as an independent entity, reaffirming their support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China and Djibouti have reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, rejecting efforts to secure diplomatic recognition for Somaliland as an independent entity.
The position was outlined in a joint statement issued in Beijing on Sunday following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Djiboutian Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.
The two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Their joint statement stressed support for Somalia's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing Somaliland as an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Somaliland-Taiwan cooperation rejected
The two countries also opposed any form of cooperation between the Somaliland administration and the Taiwanese authorities, underscoring their shared positions on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and foreign relations.
The position follows a September statement by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia condemning remarks on Taiwan made by self-proclaimed Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro during a visit to the US. The embassy said Somaliland's position "blatantly violated" the One China policy and infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Beijing stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole country. The embassy also warned that crossing China's red line on Taiwan would have serious consequences.
The embassy reiterated that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia and reaffirmed China's support for the federal government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposing any move to divide the country.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991. Somalia’s federal government rejects the secession and maintains that the territory remains part of Somalia.
On December 26, 2025, "Israel" recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the first government to do so. The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti rejected the move, and the African Union and the European Union also criticized it. Trump said at the time that he was not ready to follow.
Talks address security in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea
Beyond Somaliland's status, the Beijing talks addressed security cooperation and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. The two sides also discussed maritime security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Both countries emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states across the region, calling for regional tensions to be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.
They also stressed the need for greater international cooperation to protect vital maritime routes. During the meeting, China and Djibouti signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation under China's Global Security Initiative.
No comments:
Post a Comment