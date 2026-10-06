Domestic and International Dimensions of the Sudanese War
An intra-military conflagration has its origins in the colonial occupation of North Africa and the inevitable neo-colonial legacy of continuing imperialist domination of the world system
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Monday October 5, 2026
Geostrategic Review
Sudan prior to 2011 was the largest geographic nation-state on the African continent.
Since its partitioning, which was supposed to bring peace and stability between the Republic of Sudan and the newly formed Republic of South Sudan, has not resolved the damage done by two civil wars fought between the northern and southern regions between 1955 and 2005.
A half-century of political divisions and armed conflict wreaked havoc on the people of the country, stifling its capacity to develop even after its national independence from Britain on January 1, 1956. London, after conquering the people of Sudan and its northern neighbor of Egypt during the 19th century, ruled all three entities in a manner which fostered sectionalism between the entities involved.
Britain had been a major player in the rise and dominance of the Atlantic Slave Trade in the period of the 17th to the 19th centuries. Although Britain was not the first European state to enslave and colonize African people, they played a critical role in undermining the Spanish, Portuguese and other European powers which had entered the continent much earlier beginning in the 15th and 16th centuries.
During the course of the 19th century, Egypt and Sudan were ruled as an autonomous outpost of the Ottoman Empire. Khedivate Egypt was characterized as a tributary state which governed the area between 1867 and the beginning of World War I in 1914.
The Khedivate was ruled by the dynasty of Muhammad Ali Pasha. They took over the administrative control of Egypt after the defeat of the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in a campaign alongside the British military forces in 1801.
Napoleon could not maintain complete French dominance of Egypt after its intervention in 1798 and was forced to cede control three years later. The objective of France was to disrupt British trade routes from North Africa to India. Napoleon believed that the control of Egypt would destroy the British colonial power around the world.
Hence even as early as the late 18th century, the control of this geostrategic area was important in the inter-imperialist rivalry between Western European powers. The building of the Suez Canal by the French diplomat Ferdinand de Lesseps who formed the Compagnie de Suez began in 1859 and took a decade to complete.
After 1869, European shareholders largely from France and England owned the Suez Canal until 1956 when the then Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nassar nationalized the company. The Suez Canal war of October-November 1956 between Egypt which fought against Britain, France and Israel proved to be a turning point in the anti-colonial struggle as Nassar prevailed when the United States under President Dwight Eisenhower rejected the colonial bid by France and Britain to reassert its imperialist dominance over the North Africa and West Asia region.
Sudanese Resistance to British Colonialism
The area known today as Sudan along with Egypt had built the earliest human civilizations in history dating back thousands of years. In fact, a canal had been built linking the Mediterranean to the Red Sea during the Sixth Dynastic period in Egyptian history from 1878-1839 BCE.
British military forces invaded and occupied the territory during the mid-1880s meeting fierce resistance from the Sudanese people under the leadership of Muhammad Ahmad, the Mahdi. British Major-General Charles George Gordon was killed in the siege on Khartoum.
The imposition of British colonialism in Sudan resulted in a systematic division of the northern and southern regions of the country. Sudan was governed by a joint consortium under British domination which included neighboring Egypt.
Brittanica reported on the conquering and administration of Sudan noting that:
“Having conquered the Sudan, the British now had to govern it. But the administration of this vast land was complicated by the legal and diplomatic problems that had accompanied the conquest. The Sudan campaigns had been undertaken by the British to protect their imperial position as well as the Nile waters, yet the Egyptian treasury had borne the greater part of the expense, and Egyptian troops had far outnumbered those of Britain in the Anglo-Egyptian army.” (https://www.britannica.com/place/Sudan/The-British-conquest)
TRT Afrika in their analysis of the divisive nature of British colonialism emphasized:
“The most important issue that the British faced during their first period in Sudan was the issue of security. In this context, the British administration in Khartoum, which imposed martial law and placed military bureaucrats in administrative positions in areas where there were problems of public order and British control had not yet been established, had two different approaches in northern and southern Sudan. Accordingly, while military administrators were appointed for a long time in South Sudan, where public order was the main issue, civilian administrators started to take office over time in North Sudan, where the situation was relatively more peaceful. This policy of dualism that divided Sudan between south and north, can be attributed as the origin of the division that Sudan experiences today.” (https://www.trtafrika.com/english/article/00a10b6aef92)
Consequently, seeds of internal divisions which would lead to civil war were sewn during the colonial period under Britain. At the time leading up to national independence in 1955-56, the first civil war erupted. The second civil war in Sudan was reignited in 1983 and continued to 2005 leading to the partition of 2011 and the founding of the Republic of South Sudan, Africa’s and the world’s newest nation-state.
Even after the partition, there were fierce clashes between the two states over the control of oil. Within the Republic of South Sudan after its independence a violent split arose between the two main factions of the SPLM/A with President Salva Kiir on the one hand and the former Vice President Reik Machar.
Divisions within the Republic of Sudan in the north created the conditions for the eruption of fighting in the western Darfur region. These internal conflicts are being reinforced in the current period with the armed opposition groupings taking sides in the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the guidance of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The Current Crisis in Sudanese Governance
Since April 2023 there has been fierce fighting between the SAF and the RSF. Millions have been impacted in Sudan leading to an estimated death toll ranging from 150,000 to 400,00. 14 million people have been displaced with approximately 4 million fleeing the country.
Several international aid agencies and the United Nations have described the situation in the Republic of Sudan as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. All efforts by regional organizations to resolve the crisis on a diplomatic level have failed.
There are various international actors who bear responsibility for the intractable situation. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close ally of the US, has been accused of funding and arming the RSF. The UAE is said to be involved in the theft and marketing of gold which exist in abundance in Sudan.
One Sudanese source reported about the ongoing humanitarian crisis during early October stressing:
“Four civilians, including a child and a woman, have been killed in RSF drone strikes on residential neighborhoods in Dilling, South Kordofan, the Sudan Doctors Network says. The network condemns the attacks as a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The attacks, carried out on Friday 2 October 2026, targeted the El Tomat, El Malikiyah, and El Ma’asir neighborhoods, injuring other residents. In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the network says attacks on residential neighborhoods and civilian areas constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the rules protecting civilians during armed conflict. It says the attacks reflect a continuing pattern of violence that endangers civilian lives and worsens the humanitarian suffering of people in conflict zones. The network says repeated attacks on civilian gatherings, and the use of weapons in populated areas, increase casualties and undermine residents’ access to essential services. They also spread fear and instability among local communities. The Sudan Doctors Network called on the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations, and international human rights organizations to condemn attacks on civilians and residential neighborhoods, hold those responsible for the violations accountable, and take meaningful steps to protect civilians and ensure that perpetrators of serious crimes and violations do not escape justice.” (https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudan-doctors-network-four-civilians-killed-in-rsf-drone-attacks-on-south-kordofan)
Therefore, the RSF with the backing of the UAE have destroyed Sudanese cities and villages. The capital of Khartoum had been under the occupation of the RSF before being retaken by the SAF resulting in the destruction of critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and residential areas.
There needs to be a renewed push on the part of the African Union (AU) and other regional organizations to bring about a ceasefire and substantive talks between the belligerents in Sudan. The continuation of this fratricidal war will not benefit the people of Sudan and Africa as a whole.
No comments:
Post a Comment