Egypt Condemns Drone Attacks in Sudan, Urges Halt to RSF Arms Supply
1 November 2026
Al-Jabalain Hospital in White Nile State destroyed after drone attack, April 2, 2026
October 31, 2026 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the recent escalation of drone attacks targeting civilian and vital infrastructure across Sudan.Sudan political analysis
In a press statement, Cairo warned that the strikes have caused numerous civilian casualties and represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
Widespread power outages have struck multiple cities after severe damage to more than 13 electricity distribution stations.
The destruction impacted infrastructure across the states of Gedaref, Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile and South Kordofan.
Egypt reiterated its absolute rejection of all forms of violence directed at innocent people.
The ministry stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and shield them from the dangers of ongoing military operations.
The statement renewed Egypt’s firm demand to stop the flow of weapons to the Rapid Support Forces militia through neighbouring countries.
Cairo reaffirmed its complete support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the critical need to preserve Sudanese national institutions.
Egypt also called on all neighbouring states to respect Sudanese sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the country’s internal affairs.
The foreign ministry urged regional and international actors to intensify their efforts to secure a comprehensive ceasefire.
The statement concluded by calling for guaranteed humanitarian aid access and the creation of suitable conditions for a political settlement to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.
No comments:
Post a Comment