Ethiopia Marks 119th Defense Forces Day Under Theme: “Army of Victory”
Addis Ababa, October 25, 2026 (ENA) —Ethiopia is commemorating the 119th Defense Forces Day under the theme: “Army of Victory” at the Armed Forces General Headquarters, honoring the history, traditions, and sacrifices of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).
The ceremony was attended by Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Minister of Defense Mohammed Idris, and other senior government officials.
Federal Police leaders and members, military attachés, diplomats representing various countries, and invited guests from different segments of society also participated in the celebration, underscoring the national significance of the occasion.
Defense Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the establishment of Ethiopia’s modern defense forces, traced to Tikimt 15, 1900, in the Ethiopian calendar, when the country appointed its first Minister of War, marking an important milestone in the development of an organized national military institution.
The occasion pays tribute to military personnel who sacrificed their lives to safeguard Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also recognizes the contributions of generations of servicemen and women who have served the country.
The annual commemoration aims to preserve the ENDF’s history, heroism, and institutional traditions while passing its legacy of service and sacrifice to future generations.
Under the theme “Army of Victory,” this year’s observance highlights the enduring role of the defense forces in protecting national sovereignty and honoring the achievements and sacrifices of those who have served the country.
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